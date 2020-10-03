Pensioners, farmers looking at TRS

CHEGUNTA (MEDAK DISTRICT)

03 October 2020 22:35 IST

Dubbak byelection scheduled for November 3

For the first time in ecent past, election campaign has commenced without declaration of candidates of any political party.

This is the interesting aspect of the byelection for Dubbak Assembly constituency to be held on November 3. The election is necessitated by the death of ruling party MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

The TRS has already taken the lead in campaigning with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao touring the constituency extensively and inaugurating a series of development programmes and announcing sanction of various development projects to the tune of several crores. However, he has been cautious enough to float the name of S. Sujatha, widow of Ramalinga Reddy.

Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of late minister Ch. Muthyam Reddy has been trying his luck to get party nomination with not much response from the party leadership so far. It is not clear what path will be chosen by Srinivas Reddy, who has good following in the constituency due to the works done by his father.

The name of Collector P Venkatarami Reddy is also doing the rounds but he was not available for comment. During 2018 general elections, he had reportedly tried for Lok Sabha ticket but missed the opportunity due to last minute changes.

M. Raghunandana Rao of the BJP, who contested previous two elections, has been extensively visiting the villages and meeting people with a promise to grill the government on the compensation being offered to oustees of Mallannasagar coming up in Toguta mandal.

While the response to BJP candidate is quite positive from youngsters, the aged seem to be in favour of the TRS given the welfare schemes. “We are getting pension and six kg of rice from ration. We will be happy if double bedroom houses are also given to us,” says Laksmamma, who sells corn candles on the roadside at Chegunta.

“Farmers are with the government as they are getting Rytu Bandhu and Rytu Beema,” said Srinivas from Rukmapur village.

“Youngsters are looking at BJP as they wish change. They are not happy with the present government,” said Satyanarayana, a government employee at Chegunta. The Land Regularisation Scheme has also been getting severe criticism.