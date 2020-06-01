Pension, salary deferment pleas posted to June 15

The Telangana High Court on Monday posted a batch of PIL petitions challenging deferment of pensions by 25% to retired employees and salaries by 50% of serving employees by State government to June 15.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the separate pleas filed by senior lawyer S. Satyam Reddy, lawyer Ravi Shankar Jandhyala and some retired government employees on these matters. Pensioners told the court that they are dependent on pension to meet all their expenses.

With the government deciding to defer 25% of their monthly pension, the pensioners are finding it difficult to meet their medical expenses in the lockdown period, their lawyer said.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad sought adjournment of the matters stating that government would be ready to present its arguments on the matters.

GHMC told to file counter

In another PIL petition, the bench said it cannot direct GHMC to take action against industrial units causing pollution since the civic body is occupied in tackling coronavirus pandemic.

The bench was hearing the plea seeking a direction to the civic body to close down industries damaging environment in Shastrinagar, Tatanagar, Katedan and other localities where some persons are operating industries without permission from the government.

The petitioners alleged that such factories, by releasing wastage into drains, are causing irreparable damage to the environment. The bench directed the GHMC authorities to file a detailed counter affidavit explaining how many industries were put on notice and closed for damaging the environment.