Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹ 550 crore

10 March 2020 00:00 IST

Pennar Industries, a value-added engineering products and solutions company, bagged orders worth ₹550 crore across its business verticals during February.

“All the verticals received good orders during February, which augurs well for the future. The performance is heartening given the challenging market scenario,” K.M. Sunil, vice-president – Corporate Strategy said on Monday.

Figuring in the orders were those for manufacturing plants, airport terminal, solar mounting structures and warehouses the Pre-Engineered Buildings Division bagged from leading firms, including MRF, Mega Wide – GMR Goa Airport, Azure Power, Saffron Grid and TVS ILP. A release from the company listed the major orders received by the Railways, Steel, Tubes and Industrial Component Divisions, including a few export orders.

The current order book position for Pre-engineered Buildings Division stood at ₹455 crore, Railways Division at ₹290 crore and Water Treatment Solutions at ₹78 crore, the release said.