Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹517 cr.

Value-added engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries on Friday said it has bagged orders worth ₹517 crore across its business verticals during the quarter ended September 30.

“In spite of lockdown and challenging conditions due to COVID-19, it is heartening to note that the company has across all its verticals received good order inflow,” vice president corporate strategy K.M. Sunil said.

Orders

A release said the pre-engineered building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, solar PV modules and power plant structures from various companies like Kaizen Industries, Asian Fabtec, Ambuja Cements and Azure.

The Railways vertical received orders from BEML, Rites, Integrated Coach Factory, Universal Engineering among others.

The Steel vertical received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB, Toshiba, Adani Green Energy, L&T Solar and India Cements, while the Industrial Components vertical received orders for Hydraulic cylinders from Bailey.

The Tubes vertical received orders from Thermax, Forbes, Alf Engg, TVS ancillaries, LMW, Bajaj ancillaries and others, the release said.