Pennar Industries bags ₹ 498 crore orders
Value-added engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries has bagged orders worth ₹ 498 crore across its various business verticals during February and March.
The orders are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, the company said on Tuesday. Figuring in the list of orders are those from Reliance Industries, MSN Laboratories, JSW, Siemens, L&T, Saint Gobain, Integral Coach Factory, Yamaha, Emerson, IFB Automotive and Kirloskar Toyota.
