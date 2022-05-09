Pending pump house works of KLIP reviewed

Senior officials make on the spot assessment

Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar and Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal, on Monday made an on the spot assessment of the ongoing pump house works under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Velgatur and Pegadapalli mandals of Jagtial district.

According to official sources, the two top officials reviewed the status of the pending pump house and other allied works related to the Kaleshwaram Project Link II with senior officials concerned of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district.

They instructed the district authorities to closely monitor the works on a regular basis by carrying out field inspections to accelerate the pace of pending works.

They further asked the officials to ensure speedy completion of the pending works by the executing agencies in strict compliance with the quality standards as per the stipulated time frame.

They wanted the executing agencies to maintain adequate manpower, machinery and materials required for expeditious completion of the pending works in a timebound manner.

Later, they inspected the Narayanapur reservoir in Gangadhara mandal along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and the senior officials of the Irrigation department.

Karimnagar Collector R V Karnan, Jagtial Collector G. Ravi and Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti were present.