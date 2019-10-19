Pedestrian mowed down by police vehicle

A pedestrian, who was knocked down by a police vehicle of Rachakonda Commissionerate in Uppal on Thursday, succumbed in the early hours of Friday.

The vehicle driver, Ganesh, an Armed Reserve Police constable, attached to Kushaiguda police station, was remanded in judicial custody. The SUV was allotted to Detective Inspector of Kushaiguda. The accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday when Palga Chander Rao (35), a resident of Karmanghat, was crossing the road near Survey of India in Uppal.

“Apparently, Ganesh lost control and hit the victim when the latter suddenly jumped from the median to cross the road,” said Uppal SI N. Jayaram, quoting the accused driver’s statement. “There are no surveillance cameras in the area to examine the accident footage,” he said. The victim suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Rao’s relatives told The Hindu that they were warned by the police to “keep quiet and not to approach the media about the accident”. The victim worked at a nursery in Ghatkesar. He left home around 5.45 a.m. on Thursday and travelled till Uppal in an auto to reach the nursery. He was survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son and was the sole-breadwinner of the family.

Vehicle theft

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) apprehended a juvenile boy in connection with vehicle theft cases reported in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates. They recovered five two-wheelers worth ₹2.5 lakh.