Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run case

March 06, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Saroornagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the deceased, identified as K. Sayamma, was walking when an unidentified vehicle hit her.

“The mishap occurred at around 5.30 a.m. at the HUDA colony road in Saroornagar. She was shifted to Osmania General Hospital by the area residents where the doctors declared her dead,” said the officials.

A case was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and efforts are on to trace and nab the absconding vehicle driver. 

