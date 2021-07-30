Peddi Reddy joins TRS

Hyderabad

30 July 2021 21:08 IST

Telangana has a great future as an economic power and leader in social empowerment: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that Telangana has a great future as an economic power and leader in social empowerment in the country and the launch of numerous schemes to benefit all segments was laying a development path worth emulating by all.

Welcoming former Minister and BJP leader E. Peddi Reddy and Congress leader from Huzurabad Swargam Ravi into the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) here, he attributed the birth of several schemes to the deep study of the lives of sections that could not benefit from development in the past. “You need a heart to understand their plight and how they missed out,” he argued.

Telangana has taken long strides in development in every sector and that was because of the social security assured to majority of people in the State. “No other State is implementing such schemes. The flow of investments and top-notch industries setting up their businesses here tell Telangana’s growth story,” he said.

Reiterating that Dalit Bandhu would be implemented irrespective of the financial burden in a phased manner, he said that it would however, take sometime before the benefit is extended to all. He called upon other sections of people to whole-heartedly support the scheme given the suppression Dalits faced.

He added that on the lines of Rythu Bima, the government has decided to implement Chenetha Bima for the welfare of weavers. The modalities are being finalised and it will start soon, he said.