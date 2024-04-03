Peddapalli police deploy drone for better surveillance

April 03, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Peddapalli town police have deployed a drone as part of a pilot project named “Operation Garuda” to keep a tab on anti-social activities and check crimes in the district headquarters town.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu on Wednesday inaugurated the drone patrolling unit in Peddapalli town.

The project aims to make use of drones to enhance surveillance and prevent crimes, police sources said.

The drones are expected to serve as force multipliers in police patrolling for effective surveillance and law and order.

Plans are afoot to implement the project elsewhere in the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits.

A drone patrolling unit was inaugurated at a ferry point near Neelwai village in Mancherial district last year for aerial surveillance along the riverine stretch of Telangana-Maharashtra border.