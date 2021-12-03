Hyderabad

Peacock festival in KBR park

Peacock festival was celebrated at the KBR National Park on Friday to mark the occasion when it was declared a National Park 23 years ago.

Hundreds of students from various schools across the city participated in the celebrations observing COVID-19 precautions, a press note from the Forest department informed.

A snake show by the Friends of Snakes Society, drawing and painting competitions, and cultural programmes marked the day, with PCCF R.Sobha delivering a message to students for acting as ambassadors for the environment.


