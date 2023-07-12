PE firm Quadria Capital to invest up to ₹1,300 cr. in Maxivision Eye Hospital

July 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital will be investing around ₹600 crore for a minority stake in Maxivision Eye Hospital post which it plans to invest an additional up to ₹700 crore, for more stake, in the eye care services provider.

Maxivision said the investment will support its ability to scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in the country, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities that remain underserved by the Indian eye care market. Overall, the broader eye care industry has received investments of over ₹7,000 crore in the last year, it said on Wednesday in a release on the fundraising from Quadria to drive organic expansion and inorganic growth.

“Quadria’s expertise, capital and focus on operational value creation will put us in an even better position to keep scaling, innovating and delivering for patients seeking affordable and quality eye care,” Maxivision promoter and chairman G.S.K. Velu said. Maxivision operates 42 centres in six States in South and West India with a leadership position in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

CEO Sudheer V.S. said the market for eye care in India is expected to grow at a rate of over 12% per year over the next five years. With Quadria’s support, Maxivision will be able to meet this growing demand for affordable, accessible, and high-quality eye care across India.

The investment in Maxivision “underscores our ambition to invest in regional leaders of Asian healthcare, who offer full-service offerings within a single speciality to the wider population,” said partner and head of South Asia at Quadria Capital Sunil Thakur.