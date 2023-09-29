ADVERTISEMENT

PE firm Advent upbeat about Hyderabad’s Life Sciences sector, plans to invest more

September 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Its $2 billion Cohance platform to be headquartered in Hyderabad and set up 50,000 sq ft R&D lab in Genome Valley

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and officials with senior executives of Advent International during their meeting in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A leadership team of Advent International, the globally leading PE firm that is picking up a controlling stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals for ₹9,589 crore and setting up a 50,000 sq ft research and development lab in Genome Valley here, met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday and discussed its investment and growth plans in Hyderabad.

Advent’s $2 billion Cohance platform is to be headquartered in Hyderabad, bolstering the State’s thriving Life Sciences ecosystem, the Minister’s office said following his meeting with Advent International managing director Pankaj Patwari and Operating Partner Vaidheesh Annaswamy, in which Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CEO of Telangana Life Sciences Shakthi M. Nagappan participated.

The Cohance platform encompasses Advent’s API and contract development and manufacturing businesses — RA Chem Pharma, ZCL Chemicals and Avra Laboratories — and reiterates the PE firm’s commitment to the Hyderabad pharmaceutical sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The current investments underscore Advent’s dedication to bolstering its Cohance platform with a combined investment of about $2 billion (approx ₹16,650 crore), the largest of its kind in Asia. Advent firm wants it to be among the top three API and CDMO companies or platforms.

More investments

“The expansion reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation, growth and value creation in partnership with the dynamic ecosystem of the region. We are looking at making additional investments to further strengthen the position of the Cohance platform,” Mr. Patwari said.

The Minister’s office said that the investments also mark a significant advancement in the city’s trajectory as an emerging hub for pioneering life sciences innovation and exponential growth.

“Advent’s journey of multiple investments and remarkable expansion in Telangana exemplifies the vibrant ecosystem the government and industry partners have collaboratively nurtured,” said Mr. Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US