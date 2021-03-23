PDSU seeks better COVID measures for students’ safety

KHAMMAM

23 March 2021 00:01 IST

PDSU activists stage protest

Expressing concern over the reported surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the State over the past few days, activists of the Progressive Democratic Students' Union (PDSU) staged a dharna here on Monday demanding ramping up surveillance and screening in all the educational institutions to prevent virus spread.

In the past week, several COVID clusters have been detected in schools and hostels across the State, creating panic.

The mask-clad demonstrators displayed placards seeking effective enforcement of the COVID safety norms in government and private educational institutions to protect students.

Addressing the demonstrators in front of the Collectorate, PDSU district president Azad said some areas in Bonakal, Mudigonda and Kamepalli mandals had witnessed fresh coronavirus cases in the last few days.

“It is imperative to provide coronavirus testing facilities in all educational institutions and appoint ANMs in the hostels to effectively implement the preventive measures to keep the infection at bay," he emphasised.

He demanded that the government provide masks and hand sanitisers to students attending physical classes in the State-run schools, colleges and residential educational institutions as a safety precaution.