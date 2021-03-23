Hyderabad

PDSU seeks better COVID measures for students’ safety

Expressing concern over the reported surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the State over the past few days, activists of the Progressive Democratic Students' Union (PDSU) staged a dharna here on Monday demanding ramping up surveillance and screening in all the educational institutions to prevent virus spread.

In the past week, several COVID clusters have been detected in schools and hostels across the State, creating panic.

The mask-clad demonstrators displayed placards seeking effective enforcement of the COVID safety norms in government and private educational institutions to protect students.

Addressing the demonstrators in front of the Collectorate, PDSU district president Azad said some areas in Bonakal, Mudigonda and Kamepalli mandals had witnessed fresh coronavirus cases in the last few days.

“It is imperative to provide coronavirus testing facilities in all educational institutions and appoint ANMs in the hostels to effectively implement the preventive measures to keep the infection at bay," he emphasised.

He demanded that the government provide masks and hand sanitisers to students attending physical classes in the State-run schools, colleges and residential educational institutions as a safety precaution.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 12:02:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pdsu-seeks-better-covid-measures-for-students-safety/article34135594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY