PDS rice racket busted

09 October 2020 19:25 IST

Accused were buying subsidised rice from beneficiaries to sell it again at a higher price

The task force police of North Zone on Friday busted a racket in sale of rice meant for public distribution system by arresting a man selling the stocks at a higher price.

The arrested man, Md Alauddin (25), was a businessman who resided in Bholakpur. According to police, Alauddin came in contact with one Syed Mohiuddin Quadri, a resident of Mailardevpally, who is involved in the illegal purchase of PDS rice from agents. The duo then allegedly planned to buy rice from food security card holders at low prices and later sell them for a profit.

They allegedly procured 17 quintals of PDS rice and loaded it in a goods carrier. While it was on its way to Bidar in Karnataka, police, and officers of Civil Supplies Corporation intercepted the vehicle. Police said that Quadri is absconding.

