PDS rice racket busted, three arrested

Over 150 quintals of rice seized from the accused

The North Zone Task Force of Hyderabad Police busted a PDS rice racket, spread across three police station limits, and apprehended three persons for illegally selling large quantities of rice meant for public distribution.

Police identified the accused as 33-year-old Mohd Qadir, a driver and resident of Rasoolpura, 27-year-old Mohd Sami, a scrap dealer and resident of Musheerabad and 23-year-old Mohd Qadir, who works as a PDS transport agent. The others, including 25-year-old Mohammed Dawood, a history sheeter of the Musheerabad Police Station, and two other accused — Karim and Mohd Akbar — are absconding.

The accused allegedly bought the PDS rice from food security card holders at lower prices and sold them at much higher prices in other States.

According to police, as much as 25 quintals of PDS rice was seized from Mr. Qadir, 30 quintals from Mr. Sami and 110 quintals from the other Mr. Qadir. Three goods vehicles were also seized.

Police said that to procure and sell PDS rice illegally, Mr. Dawood formed a gang with Messrs Akbar, Karim, Mohd Qadir (son of Mohd Yasin), Mohd Sami and Mohd Qadir (son of Mohd Rafiq). The illegally procured rice was stored in a godown near Mansarovar Heights Apartment in Alwal Police Station limits.

The accused were handed over to respective police stations where a case was booked.