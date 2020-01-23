PD Act invoked against two

The Rachakonda police invoked the PD Act against two persons accused of stealing vehicles after posing as customers.
The accused were identified as Salam-bin Ali Tamimi and Mohammed Sohail. Police said both were brothers.
Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said they would look for persons who were selling their vehicles on OLX website. They would then pretend to be customers, meet their victim, and, on the pretext of taking a test drive, flee with the vehicle.
They duo were apprehended after Meerpet police received a tip-off. The accused were said to be involved in five such cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.