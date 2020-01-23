Hyderabad

PD Act invoked against two

more-in

The Rachakonda police invoked the PD Act against two persons accused of stealing vehicles after posing as customers.

The accused were identified as Salam-bin Ali Tamimi and Mohammed Sohail. Police said both were brothers.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said they would look for persons who were selling their vehicles on OLX website. They would then pretend to be customers, meet their victim, and, on the pretext of taking a test drive, flee with the vehicle.

They duo were apprehended after Meerpet police received a tip-off. The accused were said to be involved in five such cases.

