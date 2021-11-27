PD Act invoked against three persons in separate cases

Two persons hailing from West Bengal were booked under the Preventive Detention Act by the Rachakonda police on Saturday, reportedly for organised prostitution.

The duo, identified as Pradeep Sarkar and Raju Das, had been arrested as part of a raid in September by Kushaiguda police at Netaji Nagar, said police. A woman rescued in the raid was admitted to a shelter home.

In 2018 , Pradeep was arrested for related offences and organising prostitution in Neredmet police limits.

According to police, he had migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood, later worked in private companies, and as a route to quick money, took to trafficking women from Bengal and organised sex work here. Joining two others, Raju Das and Emili Biswas, Pradeep expanded his business, thereby exploiting more women.

In a separate incident, police invoked the Act against 20-year-old Md. Abdul Ansar of Falaknuma, who had reportedly joined local history-sheeters in Malkajgiri and robbed a restaurant keeper and later threatened him for monthly mamool.

The three detainees were sent to central prison, Cherlapally.