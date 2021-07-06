Hyderabad

PD Act invoked against three persons

The Cyberabad police have invoked the Preventive Detention Act against three persons who are accused of mobile phone snatching.

The trio have been identified as Lattipally Rajesh (19), a labourer (He is allegedly the leader of the gang), Kethavath Babu Naik (20), a student, and Kaluri Sai Kumar (19), also a student. They have been detained at the Central Prison, Cherlapally.

Police said that the accused would snatch mobile phones from unsuspecting pedestrians and sell them. While Rajesh and Sai Kumar were allegedly involved in as many as six property offences this year, Babu was involved in three others.

The trio were apprehended Gurubrahma Nagar in Jubliee Hills.


