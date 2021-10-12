PD Act invoked against rape accused Yemeni student

A Yemeni student accused of raping Chinese students was slapped with the Preventive Detention Act, Rachakonda Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused is Amjad Shawki Abdul Rakeeb al Qadhi, residing in Nacharam on a student visa, and studying at Nizam’s College.

On June 25, the accused invited one of the victims to his flat and allegedly offered her juice laced with a sedative and raped her. Later he threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone . In a separate incident, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted another Chinese student, police said.

The victims reported the incidents to the Nacharam police, who arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. “As per the remand order, he was lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda on July 10, 2021. To prevent him from indulging in such criminal activities and to preserve public order in society and universities as well, Mahesh M. Bhagawath, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda again invoked PD Act against him and detained him in Central Prison, Chenchalguda, Hyderabad on October 12, 2021,” police said.