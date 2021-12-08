PD Act invoked against prostitution organiser

HYDERABAD

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday passed orders invoking Preventive Detention Act against one Majji Rajeshwari of Vijayawada for organising prostitution.

Police said the woman was operating brothel houses in Meerpet, Uppal and Vanasthalipuram police limits, and was also detained under the Act earlier this year.

Post her release, she formed network with another organiser M. Surya Kumari and continued the trade in Vanasthalipuram limits.

“She uses social media as her business platform and collects money online. She is also exploiting women with low payments,” the statement said. In a recent police raid at Vanasthalipuram, women from West Bengal were rescued and transferred to a shelter home.

The accused woman was remanded to special prison for women at Chanchalguda.