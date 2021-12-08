Hyderabad

PD Act invoked against prostitution organiser

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday passed orders invoking Preventive Detention Act against one Majji Rajeshwari of Vijayawada for organising prostitution.

Police said the woman was operating brothel houses in Meerpet, Uppal and Vanasthalipuram police limits, and was also detained under the Act earlier this year.

Post her release, she formed network with another organiser M. Surya Kumari and continued the trade in Vanasthalipuram limits.

“She uses social media as her business platform and collects money online. She is also exploiting women with low payments,” the statement said. In a recent police raid at Vanasthalipuram, women from West Bengal were rescued and transferred to a shelter home.

The accused woman was remanded to special prison for women at Chanchalguda.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 10:51:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pd-act-invoked-against-prostitution-organiser/article37904160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY