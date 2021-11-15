PD Act invoked against history-sheeter

HYDERABAD

15 November 2021 20:50 IST

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar invoked preventive detention orders against one Varakala Narsimha, a resident of Jiyaguda, for his habitual offences such as extortion, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt in Kulsumpura police limits.

The 28-year-old, a worker at a slaughter house, was also detained in 2019 and had a history of eight offences. “His activities are creating large scale fear, terror and panic among the public, thereby adversely affecting the public order,” the police statement said.

The offender was remanded to judicial custody at the central prison, Chanchalguda.

