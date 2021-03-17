PD Act invoked against ganja peddler

Hyderabad

17 March 2021 22:36 IST

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar issued Preventive Detention order against Bandre Nanak Singh, a drug peddler from Adilabad district. Singh (23) from Bazarhathnoor peddled ganja, in the limits of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. “His illegal and dangerous activities in peddling ‘ganja’ among people have been endangering the lives of youth and innocent people, causing irreparable damage to their body organs, including the central nervous system, thereby crippling the mental and physical health of people addicted to drugs,” Mr. Kumar said.

