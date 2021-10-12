PD Act invoked against 23 ganja offenders: CP

The Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday said that the Preventive Detention Act has been invoked against as many as 23 drug offenders in its five zones.

A press note quoted Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar as saying, “Hyderabad City Police remains committed to punish those who are dealing with ganja. In a sustained effort in the last few months, 23 Ganja offenders were sent to jail under PD Act. The public is requested to share any information in this regard to local PS, patrol cars, blue colts or at 9490616555 by Whatsapp. Let us work together to make Hyderabad ganja free. Together we can.”