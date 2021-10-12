Hyderabad

PD Act invoked against 23 ganja offenders: CP

The Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday said that the Preventive Detention Act has been invoked against as many as 23 drug offenders in its five zones.

A press note quoted Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar as saying, “Hyderabad City Police remains committed to punish those who are dealing with ganja. In a sustained effort in the last few months, 23 Ganja offenders were sent to jail under PD Act. The public is requested to share any information in this regard to local PS, patrol cars, blue colts or at 9490616555 by Whatsapp. Let us work together to make Hyderabad ganja free. Together we can.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 10:00:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pd-act-invoked-against-23-ganja-offenders-cp/article36970115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY