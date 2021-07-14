PD Act against rave party organisers

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Wednesday issued orders for invoking Preventive Detention Act against three youths for allegedly organising a rave party and distributing contraband drugs to the participants.

In the rave party busted on the night of Shivaratri (March 11), the Special Operations Team of Bhongir and the local S. Narayanpur police reportedly had seized about 400 grams ganja, three LSD blots, two grams of an unknown drug, 120 liquor bottles, three DJ systems, generator-mounted vehicles and other personal accessories.

The accused, Girish, 29, and Sharat Chandra, 26, police said, along with Srikar Reddy, 22, had planned to organise the party on the hilly outskirts of Rachakonda at the latter’s farmhouse. They had publicised the event on social media platforms, fixed the entry ticket at ₹499 per head and Shivaratri was the chosen time anticipating the police would be busy in bandobust duties, police said.

Along with the three, four other organisers were also booked under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and The Telangana Excise Act. Some 90 participants were booked for disobedience to public servant’s orders and indulging in obscene activities, police said.

“The three of them were found indulging in drug peddling at the rave party. The PD Act was invoked in an effort to root out drug smuggling in the Commissionerate limits and to create a sense of safety and security in the family system,” Mr. Bhagwat stated.