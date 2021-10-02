PD Act against inter-State human trafficker

The Rachakonda police invoked Preventive Detention Act against an alleged inter-State human trafficking offender.

Police identified the accused as Mozam Mondal, a native of West Bengal. The accused used to get women from one Litton Sarkar, a Bangladeshi, and run an online brothel in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, police said.

He was detained under the PD Act in 2020 after which he moved the Telangana High Court which set the order aside. Police said that after his release, he resorted to similar activities and began his prostitution operations again. He posts photos of women on Locanto app and gets in touch with male customers. Police embarked on a decoy operation and acting on a tip-off, the Anti Human Trafficking Team laid a trap and arrested the accused on August 30. Meanwhile, a woman victim was rescued and sent to a rehabilitation home.