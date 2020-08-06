PD Act against history-sheeter

06 August 2020 22:23 IST

Md. Mohsin Khan, a town resident, involved in six criminal cases in the Town-I police station limits, was sent to Warangal central prison on Thursday after he was booked under the Preventive Detention Act.

In the past, he was an accused in a murder and two attempt to murder cases, among others. He has been a history-sheeter in police records for the past five years.

According to Inspector N. Suresh Kumar, Mohsin was earlier remanded under the PD Act in 2018, and served one year in jail.

“Even after the release, he was found indulging in three instances of extortion. He did not show any change in his nature, and for continuing anti-social behaviour, the SP ordered invoking of PD Act against him,” the Inspector said.