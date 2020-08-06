PD Act against history-sheeter

Md. Mohsin Khan, a town resident, involved in six criminal cases in the Town-I police station limits, was sent to Warangal central prison on Thursday after he was booked under the Preventive Detention Act.
In the past, he was an accused in a murder and two attempt to murder cases, among others. He has been a history-sheeter in police records for the past five years.
According to Inspector N. Suresh Kumar, Mohsin was earlier remanded under the PD Act in 2018, and served one year in jail.
“Even after the release, he was found indulging in three instances of extortion. He did not show any change in his nature, and for continuing anti-social behaviour, the SP ordered invoking of PD Act against him,” the Inspector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath