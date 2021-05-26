Hyderabad

PD Act against HB offender

Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a man who is accused of being involved in as many as 58 burglaries and other offences.

The accused has been identified as Munithani Amar Raj Kumar Reddy. He hails from Ramanthapur and is a motorcycle mechanic by profession. He allegedly began committing thefts since he was 18-years-old. Police said that he and was convicted in connection with 27 cases and imprisoned. Trial in connection with other cases are ongoing.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended him on February 9 and recovered gold and silver ornaments as well as electronics and vehicles from his possession.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 10:18:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pd-act-against-hb-offender/article34652459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY