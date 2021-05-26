PD Act against HB offender

Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a man who is accused of being involved in as many as 58 burglaries and other offences.

The accused has been identified as Munithani Amar Raj Kumar Reddy. He hails from Ramanthapur and is a motorcycle mechanic by profession. He allegedly began committing thefts since he was 18-years-old. Police said that he and was convicted in connection with 27 cases and imprisoned. Trial in connection with other cases are ongoing.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended him on February 9 and recovered gold and silver ornaments as well as electronics and vehicles from his possession.