Hyderabad

PD Act against ‘ganja seller’

more-in

The Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against an alleged ganja seller, who is now at the Cherlapally Central Prison.

Police identified the accused as Banoth Suresh. He is alleged to be a member of a six-member gang which procures ganja and sells it.

According to the police, the gang procures ganja at ₹2,000 per kg from Visakhapatnam and sells it to customers in Hyderabad at ₹ 7,000 per kg. On a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from Vanasthalipuram and seized from their possession 130 kg ganja, two four-wheelers, five mobile phones and ₹12,000.

While the PD Act was already invoked against the five accused, in the case of Suresh, it was invoked on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 10:11:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pd-act-against-ganja-seller/article30289399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY