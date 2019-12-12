PD Act against ‘ganja seller’

The Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against an alleged ganja seller, who is now at the Cherlapally Central Prison.

Police identified the accused as Banoth Suresh. He is alleged to be a member of a six-member gang which procures ganja and sells it.

According to the police, the gang procures ganja at ₹2,000 per kg from Visakhapatnam and sells it to customers in Hyderabad at ₹ 7,000 per kg. On a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from Vanasthalipuram and seized from their possession 130 kg ganja, two four-wheelers, five mobile phones and ₹12,000.

While the PD Act was already invoked against the five accused, in the case of Suresh, it was invoked on Wednesday.