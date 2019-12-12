PD Act against ‘ganja seller’

The Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against an alleged ganja seller, who is now at the Cherlapally Central Prison.
Police identified the accused as Banoth Suresh. He is alleged to be a member of a six-member gang which procures ganja and sells it.
According to the police, the gang procures ganja at ₹2,000 per kg from Visakhapatnam and sells it to customers in Hyderabad at ₹ 7,000 per kg. On a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from Vanasthalipuram and seized from their possession 130 kg ganja, two four-wheelers, five mobile phones and ₹12,000.
While the PD Act was already invoked against the five accused, in the case of Suresh, it was invoked on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.