PD act against ‘fake’ doctor

The Rachakonda police on Tuesday invoked the Preventive Detention Act against an alleged fake doctor for duping many persons on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

The accused was identified as Y Sandinti Teja, a native of Bodduvaripalem in Prakasham district.

Police said Teja allegedly obtained fake Class X certificates, 10+2 certificates for the academic years 2006-7 and 2007-2009. He then allegedly obtained a fake medical degree and a Masters in Business Administration (Hospital Management).

He allegedly used the initials in his name to pose as a relative of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

He allegedly took ₹15 lakh in hand loan but failed to repay them. In 2016, he impersonated an IPS officer. after which a case was booked against him at the Sampigehalli Police Station.

He was apprehended after Medipally police acted on a tip-off. As much as ₹6.80 lakh in cash, and fabricated documents were found on his person, police said.