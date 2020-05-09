PCCF directives for wildlife protection

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force R. Shoba, through a video conference on Friday, issued instructions towards measures to ensure wildlife protection during the summer.

She directed the field staff to ensure continuous availability of drinking water for wild animals by way of solar pump sets and saucer pits. Already orders have been issued to provide artificial water, where natural resources are not available.

The camera traps of the forest department recorded wild animals roaming around the area where plenty of water is available. In view of the threat it may pose by way of snares by poachers, foot patrolling should be increased in all such locations, Ms. Shoba directed.

Forest higher officials are keeping track of field staff and beat officers in their respective areas through Note Cam app.

While seeking district-wise information on compensatory afforestation, Ms. Shoba directed officials to take up works pertaining to urban parks, protection walls, and trench digging around forest land, stalled owing to COVID-19 scare.