PCC chief: seniors seek weightage

Hyderabad

12 December 2020 22:32 IST

Respect leadership decision: Revanth

Congress seniors demanded priority to their views over the district leaders and other frontal organisations on the selection of the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Seniors consisting of MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and Podem Veeraiah and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met AICC incharge Manickam Tagore and informed him that priority should be given to the views of the MLAs, MPs and Core Committee members on the PCC choice. They welcomed eliciting views from all sections but wanted their opinions to carry more weight.

Their meeting apparently comes in the wake of reports that majority of district Congress presidents and other frontal organisations argued in favour of Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy while seniors wanted someone else to lead the party. These leaders discussed among themselves before meeting Mr. Tagore to make their point. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka stayed out of this meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said they had asked Mr. Tagore to consider their views seriously and carefully with important elections around. Mr. Reddy felt that rather than going by the majority decision the PCC president should be chosen unanimously to ensure party affairs run smoothly. “We met him to ensure that the party is not split on the issue but they have not suggested any particular name,” he saidhoping AICC president Sonia Gandhi would take a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanth Reddy tweeted, after Mr. Tagore left Hyderabad, requesting Congress followers to trust the process initiated by Mr. Tagore and respect any outcome. “I expect everyone to refrain from passing any negative remarks and have faith in the leadership decision,” he tweeted.

Divided

The four-day process by Mr. Tagore saw the Congress divided over the PCC president. While most senior leaders claimed the post for themselves they were unanimous in opposing Mr. Revanth Reddy saying he was a new entrant. and loyalty should be honoured, according to a senior leader. They also accused him of denigrating seniors on social media while promoting himself. However, Mr. Revanth Reddy rejected that social media support was his initiation. “Social media is an open platform and anyone can use it. Why would I target my own party leaders,” is the argument he has been maintaining for sometime.