PCB’s public hearing on Palamuru-RR LI project

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) conducted a public hearing on the environmental impact of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Nalgonda districts on Tuesday.

Several farmers, representatives of farmers’ associations, elected representatives, retired engineers and general public attended the public hearing held at Hanwada in Mahabubnagar district and expressed their views. District Collector of Mahabubnagar S. Venkata Rao said the view expressed by the participants were recorded in video and audio formats and would be sent to the government.

At the beginning of the public hearing, Superintending Engineer of the project D. Narsing Rao explained about the salient features. He stated that the project was intended to provide irrigation to 12.3 lakh acres in the six districts and drinking water to 1,226 villages by lifting 90 tmc ft of water Srisailam during the 60 flood days.

The project involves five-stage lifting of water and filling six major reservoirs under construction.

Executive Engineer of TSPCB M. Dayanand and Samapika Mishra from a consultancy agency that studied the environmental impact of the project on 247 villages of 13 mandals in the district explained about the findings of their survey.

The public hearing was held for the second-phase of canal network of the project that would irrigate over 3.59 lakh acres in 330 village of 20 mandals in Rangareddy district, 3.42 lakh acres in 417 villages of 18 mandals in Vikarabad, 2.35 lakh acres in 247 villages of 13 mandals in Mahabubnagar, 1.03 lakh acrs in 61 villages of eight mandals in Nagarkurnool and 1.61 lakh acres in 155 villages of nine mandals of Narayanpet district.