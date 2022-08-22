Paytm directed to compensate customer

Digital payments company, Paytm, was directed to refund ₹94,800 and pay compensation to a customer for not intimating his request for flight ticket cancellation to a travel partner.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by T. Raghava Reddy. The opposite parties were Fly Dubai, Paytm’s head office in Noida, and the regional office in Hyderabad.

The complainant stated that he had booked tickets to Kiev and back and the travelling dates were June 7 and June 28 in 2019. However, he met with an accident and was hospitalised on March 31. The complainant informed Paytm, who told him to submit relevant medical records. They also claimed that the complainant had boarded the flight. Despite the documents to them, the complainant stated that no action in connection with the refund was taken.

For their part, Fly Dubai stated that the contract is between the complainant and Paytm from whom tickets were bought. They were not bought directly from the airline. He was advised on January 28, 2020 to seek a refund from Paytm. The airline said that had the travel agent contacted them, it would have come to light that the complainant was a “no show” and that he had not boarded the flight.

In their version, Paytm stated that they are a “conduit” between the customer and service provider, and claimed that the complainant did not provide the required documents. The company invoked Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the exemption of intermediaries, and sought safe harbour under its clause. The company further stated that the process of booking tickets entails a transfer to Clear Trip, Paytm’s travel partner.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the Commission noted that an email from Paytm showed a request for cancellation of the booking that was made three days before travel. However, this was not informed to Fly Dubai. This, the commission stated, is a deficiency in service. The commission also noted that Paytm has been levying a convenience fee. The company should refund the amount given the zero airline refund charge.

Dismissing the complaint against Fly Dubai, the commission directed Paytm to refund ₹94,800, pay ₹10,000 as compensation and imposed costs of ₹5,000.