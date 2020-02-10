Pay Revision Commission to submit its report soon

The Pay Revision Commission, the first pay commission appointed after the formation of the State, is gearing up to submit its final report to the government soon.

The Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal is said to have finalised its recommendations related to pay hike as well as modifications in the service rules. The term of the PRC, constituted in May 2018, had been extended more than twice and is expected to end on February 24 and the commission has intensified efforts to submit its report ahead of the expiry of its term.

The commission members held a series of discussions with secretaries and heads of different departments, including the Finance department, for understanding the State’s financial situation and the budgetary allocations it could make towards the cost of the employees once the report is submitted. The Commission, in the process, obtained details of the staffing pattern of all the departments, including the sanctioned strength and the number of employees actually working from all the departments.

The recent exercise by the Finance Department in finalising the staffing pattern in different departments from State level downwards incorporating details like number of regular employees, work charged staff and the employees on contract and outsourcing basis is said to have come in handy for the PRC members.

Report finalised

“The report is almost finalised. We are hopeful of submitting the report soon, may be within 10 days,” an official of the PRC told The Hindu.

Officials were, however, tightlipped on the quantum of fitment that would be offered to the employees at various levels while the employees are insisting on fitment of around 35% to 40%. The Commission, it is learnt, has in principle decided to submit more than one option for fitment benefit leaving the decision on finalisation of the fitment to the government.

The PRC had completed its study of the wage related aspects a few months ago which included a comparative study of the pay package offered in the southern States as well as States like Maharashtra and Bihar which are available online. Completion of the Commission’s final report along with recommendations is, however, delayed as it has also been given additional terms of reference. These included studying the scope for enhancement of age of superannuation, modification of business rules to bring about more clarity and expeditiousness in decision making process as well as modifications that are required in business rules in the context of formation of the new State as well as consequent political and administrative exigencies.