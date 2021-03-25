Pay property tax dues by March 31

GHMC, through a press note on Wednesday, appealed to the property owners in the city to pay their property tax dues up to 2019-20 by March 31, before the deadline for the ongoing One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. Under the OTS, the tax payers may avail 90 per cent waiver of interest on the outstanding amount.

While the targeted collection of property tax stands at ₹1,900 crore, only ₹1,484.1 crore has been collected so far. The tax may be paid online, or at the GHMC citizen service centres, or Mee Seva Centres, or through My GHMC app, the note said.