Pay power, water bills from CMRF funds: Congress

Hyderabad

22 May 2020 18:43 IST

People need another six months to recover from lockdown impact, says Congress leader

The Congress party has demanded that the government waive electricity and water bills for the entire lockdown period for all categories of consumers by utilising the funds received by CMRF towards COVID-19 relief works.

Hyderabad City Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah, in an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said people had no income since March 22, 2020, and they will not be able to pay the power and water bills for their residences, offices or shops. It was only from May 19 that shops have been permitted to operate and it will take at least 5 to 6 months for the people to recover from the losses.

