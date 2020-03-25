‘Pay power bills online’

Electricity consumers of all categories at Greenlands, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Begumpet and other revenue sections of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) under GHMC areas have been asked to pay their power bills online in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations) of Greenlands, areas served by the sub-station at Greenlands, A. Raghavendra Kumar, although their revenue collection (bill payment) centres including the consumer service centres were open, it was safe from the point of view of both customers as well as the staff at the collection centres.

Consumers can make digital payments by using TSSPDCL website, its mobile app, paytm, BillDesk, T-Wallet, TA Wallet, TS Online, PhonePe and MeeSeva (eSeva) gateways, to be safe as well as avoid payment of surcharge by avoiding delay in payment by standing in queues at the bill collection centres.