‘Pay incentive to ryots for taking up alternative crops’

Former Minister and senior leader of Congress Mohd. Ali Shabbir has asked the State Government to refrain from using coercive means to stop farmers from cultivating paddy and instead pay incentive to them for turning to other crops.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao must convince the Centre to direct Food Corporation of India (FCI) to withdraw its reported order of not procuring paddy from this Yasangi (rabi) season and lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to pressure the Centre,” he suggested.

Instead of using intimidating tactics against farmers, the State Government should explore means to procure paddy, Mr. Shabbir Ali said here on Saturday. He pointed out that the farmers earned more income by cultivating paddy compared to other crops and explained that one would make an income of ₹58,200 per acre if an average yield of 30 quintals was realised and sold at the support price of ₹1,940.

Even after meeting the input cost of ₹27,000 per acre, the paddy farmers would make a profit of about ₹31,200, he explained. The profit margins might increase or decrease depending upon the quality and quantity of the yield and also the market conditions. However, farmers would not make similar earnings in case they go for other crops, he stated.

“The State Government should announce a package to ensure that the earnings of farmers do not get affected irrespective of what alternative crops they are forced to take up in present circumstances. The Chief Minister can’t push the farmers into an economic crisis by asking them to shun paddy cultivation,” he felt.

He stated that a majority of farmers would not favour cultivating alternative crops like cotton or sesame as they were more labour-intensive and needed huge mechanisation.