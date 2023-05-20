ADVERTISEMENT

Pay hike for coal workers on anvil

May 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/PEDDAPALLI

Revised wages will come into effect from July 2021; the National Coal Wage Agreement XI is valid up to June 30, 2026

The Hindu Bureau

Coal being loaded into a dumper in Singareni Collieries. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The wages of nearly 42,000 workforce of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are set to go up as the tenth meeting of the Joint Bipartite Committee for Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI held in Kolkata on Saturday arrived at an agreement in the matter of wage structure with fitment benefits, fringe benefits, service conditions, welfare, safety, social security and other related matters.

According to sources, the Coal India Ltd (CIL) management and the five central trade unions — AITUC, INTUC, CITU, BMS and HMS — signed the wage revision pact for finalisation of National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI.

All allowances, including washing and nursing allowances, are expected to increase 25%. Underground allowance shall be 11.25% of revised basic as on July 1, 2021 and the revised UG allowance will be paid with effect from July, 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement envisages the revised minimum wage for the lowest paid employee on surface in the companies covered by the pact shall be ₹43,677.45 per month at the All India Average Consumer Price Index Number for Industrial Workers at 7,819, sources added.

(NCWA)-XI will be effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026 — a period of five years. The agreement shall cover all categories of employees in CIL and its subsidiaries and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal presided over the meeting. SCCL Director (Finance, PA&W) N. Balram, CITU representative Manda Narasimha Rao, BMS representatives K. Lakshma Reddy and P. Madhava Nayak, AITUC leader V. Seetharamaiah, INTUC leader B. Janakprasad and others attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US