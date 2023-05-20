HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pay hike for coal workers on anvil

Revised wages will come into effect from July 2021; the National Coal Wage Agreement XI is valid up to June 30, 2026

May 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Coal being loaded into a dumper in Singareni Collieries.

Coal being loaded into a dumper in Singareni Collieries. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The wages of nearly 42,000 workforce of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are set to go up as the tenth meeting of the Joint Bipartite Committee for Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI held in Kolkata on Saturday arrived at an agreement in the matter of wage structure with fitment benefits, fringe benefits, service conditions, welfare, safety, social security and other related matters.

According to sources, the Coal India Ltd (CIL) management and the five central trade unions — AITUC, INTUC, CITU, BMS and HMS — signed the wage revision pact for finalisation of National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI.

All allowances, including washing and nursing allowances, are expected to increase 25%. Underground allowance shall be 11.25% of revised basic as on July 1, 2021 and the revised UG allowance will be paid with effect from July, 2021.

The agreement envisages the revised minimum wage for the lowest paid employee on surface in the companies covered by the pact shall be ₹43,677.45 per month at the All India Average Consumer Price Index Number for Industrial Workers at 7,819, sources added.

(NCWA)-XI will be effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026 — a period of five years. The agreement shall cover all categories of employees in CIL and its subsidiaries and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal presided over the meeting. SCCL Director (Finance, PA&W) N. Balram, CITU representative Manda Narasimha Rao, BMS representatives K. Lakshma Reddy and P. Madhava Nayak, AITUC leader V. Seetharamaiah, INTUC leader B. Janakprasad and others attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.