Pay ₹ 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of COVID victims: Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, has demanded that the government pay an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to those who died of corona in the State. She said that while Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been getting treatment at a corporate hospital, people were left to government hospitals where facilities were not up to the mark or had to undergo treatment at private hospitals by spending lakshs of rupees.

Ms. Sharmila visited several families including that of Sridhar of Almaspur in Rajanna Sircilla district and consoled those families.

“Government has not spent any amount for the poor suffering from corona. The family of Sridhar had spent about ₹ 19 lakh to get treated for corona for three members of the family. Late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced Arogya Sri to help the poor. One could not understand why corona was not included in the list of this health scheme,” said Ms. Sharmila while consoling the families of corona-hit and speaking to reporters. She sarcastically said the Chief Minister would know facts and prevailing conditions if he came out of farm house and moved among people.

Earlier in the day, she garlanded a statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Vantimamidi and Pragnapur in Siddipet district.