‘Pay ₹5 lakh each to those electrocuted’

Consumer panel acts tough against TSNPCL

A district consumer commission directed the Telangana State North Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPCL) to pay ₹ 5 lakh ex-gratia each to two persons who died after being electrocuted.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Adilabad was dealing with a clutch of consumer cases filed by Laxmi Mutyala, Kinnaka Bujang Rao and Kinnaka Sombai, Gurundla Madunakka and Gurundla Pochanna, kin of those died due of electrocution.

The complaint filed by Kinnaka Bujang Rao and Kinnaka Sombai was dismissed.

The complainants stated that the victims Mutyala Guruvaiah and Gurundla Vijay Kumar were electrocuted from snapping of live power cables.

While Laxmi Mutyala, a resident of Ellaram village, stated that her husband Mutyala Guruvaiah, a 47-year-old coolie, was fishing at Patha Yellaram village canal, a live electric wire snapped and fell on him, resulting in death due to electrocution. The other complainants Gurundla Madunakka and Gurundla Pochanna said that their son Gurundla Vijay Kumar was working in an agricultural field when he accidentally came in contact with a power cable and died of electrocution.

The complainants stated that TSNPDCL’s negligence led to the death of breadwinners of respective families. This also caused hardship and mental trauma to the families.

For their part, the TSNPDCL in the case of Mr Guruvaiah’s death, said that the victim had extended electricity supply illegally from overhead lines. They said that the a non-insulated wire was inserted in the river, and he died of electrocution after slipping into the water.

In connection with Mr Vijay Kumar’s death, the TSNPDCL said that no electric cable had snapped. On the contrary, all cables were intact.

“The said wire was laid by the deceased himself for providing solar fencing through batteries and solar panels to his agricultural field to kill animals entering his fields. Neither the wire belongs to the department of the opposite parties and nor the supply was given in to the said wire by the department .. on the other hand, the deceased himself setup solar fencing to his field,” the contented.

While dealing with case on Mr Guruvaiah’s death, the commission stated that maintaining power lines is TSNPDCL’s duty so as to prevent injuries or fatalities. It also stated that Mr Guruvaiah’s kin had sent a legal notice which was ignored, which shows negligence on their part.

The commission observed that in case of Madunakka’s death, that “death cannot occur due to batteries generated power in this case. The death occurred instantly which can only happen due to high voltage power supply.”

The commission ordered ₹5 lakh as compensation in each case and ordered costs of ₹2,000.