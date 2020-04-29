Pay ₹40.28 crore towards cloud-seeding, HC directs AP, TS

Telangana High Court had directed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states to pay ₹40.28 crore to a private company towards cloud-seeding operations executed in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Delivering verdict in a writ petition filed by Agni Aviation Consultants and others seeking clearance of the dues towards cloud-seeding operations conducted from 2007 to 2009, the HC said the two States should pay an interest of 9% per year for the dues. The judgement pronounced by a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and K. Lakshman said AP and Telangana should pay the dues in the ratio of 41.32: 58.68. This was in compliance with the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

The petitioner company approached the HC in 2016 stating that it had executed the contract of conducting cloud-seeding operations in 2007, 2008 and 2009 as per the tender notifications issued by the then unified Andhra Pradesh. The government owed a total of ₹40.28 crore towards the work executed, the company contended.

As the government did not clear the payment, it issued a legal notice first in 2012 and again in 2014. Following bifurcation of AP, it wrote to the governments of the two States but to no avail. Eventually, the company moved the HC for relief.

The bench noted that not a single document, along with the counter affidavits, was filed by the two States denying claims of the company. The HC rejected the contention of the two governments that in cases of disputes of facts the petitioner should approach a civil court. Merely because a question of fact was raised, the HC was not justified in directing a party “to seek relief by somewhat lengthy, dilatory and expensive process by a civil suit against a public body,” the bench said.

The two governments did not question the veracity of the correspondence or files presented by the company in their counter affidavits. More importantly, the two governments did not produce the original note files relating to the contract works maintained by the undivided AP, the verdict said.

The HC rejected the ‘curious contention’ of Telangana government that most of the districts where cloud seeding was conducted belonged to AP and hence the bulk of the liability should be borne by that State. The cloud movement would depend upon wind direction. It cannot be said with certainty that cloud seeding operations conducted in a district of AP did not result in rains in the districts of adjacent state of Telangana, the HC said in the verdict.