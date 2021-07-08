Hyderabad

Pawan Kalyan welcomes new party

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan welcomed the launch of YSR Telangana Party by Y.S. Sharmila and said new parties irrespective of persons behind them is a good good riddance. Mr. Kalyan conveyed his best wishes to Ms. Sharmila and informed her that building up the organisational network of the party is a difficult task. He hoped that not only people carrying the legacy of their families but others also should join politics.

No place for her: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Krishnasagar Rao said Ms. Sharmila’s belief that her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy will work in her favour will ultimately prove to be counter productive. He said there is no place for her in State politics.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 11:42:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/pawan-kalyan-welcomes-new-party/article35224755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY