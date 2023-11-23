Pawan Kalyan invokes Dasarathi, Kaloji, Gaddar during election campaign in coal belt

November 23, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

It is imperative to bring the BJP-led government supported by the Jana Sena Party to power in Telangana to realise the ideals of the 1,200 Telangana martyrs, generate employment, rid the State of corruption and foster all-round development of the State, said Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and film actor Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking at a well-attended election meeting in Kothagudem in support of the BJP-backed Jana Sena Party candidate L. Surender from the Kothagudem Assembly seat on Thursday, he said: “A double engine government here and at the Centre will propel the State on the path of accelerated development and achieve the goals of Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu, which catapulted the Telangana movement to its logical end.”

He said the mistakes committed by the previous governments were repeated in Telangana in the last nine-and-a-half years. Development has been confined to areas in and around Hyderabad.

An acre of land was sold at a whopping price of ₹100 crore in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, he said, taking a swipe at the reported claims of the persons at the helm over “Hyderabad-centric” development. What we need is balanced development with primary focus on rural and other areas of Telangana to ensure inclusive development and employment generation, he stressed.

Our party has entered into an electoral alliance with the BJP to support the BC agenda of the BJP and to make a BC candidate as the Chief Minister of the State. In the BJP-ruled States, as many as 68 persons have become Chief Ministers so far. Of these, 21 hailed from Backward Classes, he noted.

I have friends in other parties and friendship is different from political ideology, Mr Pawan said, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong leader with a proven track record in steering the country on the path of progress. Hence, the JSP extended support to the BJP with immense faith in the party’s commitment to make a BC leader as the Chief Minister of Telangana, he added.

In all, the JSP is contesting 8 seats in Telangana in alliance with the BJP. These include four – Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta, Khammam and Wyra in the old undivided Khammam district, which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh.

Quoting Dasarathi Krishnamacharya’s popular verse “Naa Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena”, Mr Pawan said he is fighting against rowdy elements in Andhra Pradesh by drawing inspiration from the historic Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle.

Remembering revolutionary balladeer late Gaddar and his popular songs, he said the JSP will strive to fulfill the ideals of Mr Gaddar within the ambit of the Constitution. He called upon the Jana Sena cadres to work untiringly for the victory of the BJP-JSP candidates in the November 30 Assembly elections.