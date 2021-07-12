Hyderabad

Pattana Pragathi successful, says GHMC

Close to 28,984 metric tonnes of garbage has been cleared by GHMC during the 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme, GHMC has informed through a press note on Monday.

A total of 15,632 metric tonnes of construction debris too has been lifted off the road margins during the same period, it said, while terming the programme a success. Plantation activity too has been take up on a large scale. A total of 1,22,449 saplings have been planted, and 16,219 metres of central median area has been greened. A total of 14 kilometres of road length has been beautified by taking up multi-layer avenue plantation.

Avenue plantation has been done along 27.6 kilometres, while 9,23,539 saplings have been distributed from door to door, the note informed. De-weeding has been taken up along over 2,500 lane kilometres of road length, while desilting was done along 206 kilometres of nalas. A total of 140 dilapidated buildings have been pulled down. Water stagnation has been arrested by filling up 105 locations.

Spraying, fogging, anti-larval activities, cleaning up of water tanks, parks, educational institutions, religious places, public toilets and graveyards are some other activities taken up during the drive, the note mentioned.


Jul 12, 2021

