Pattana Pragathi successful, says GHMC

Close to 28,984 metric tonnes of garbage has been cleared by GHMC during the 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme, GHMC has informed through a press note on Monday.

A total of 15,632 metric tonnes of construction debris too has been lifted off the road margins during the same period, it said, while terming the programme a success. Plantation activity too has been take up on a large scale. A total of 1,22,449 saplings have been planted, and 16,219 metres of central median area has been greened. A total of 14 kilometres of road length has been beautified by taking up multi-layer avenue plantation.

Avenue plantation has been done along 27.6 kilometres, while 9,23,539 saplings have been distributed from door to door, the note informed. De-weeding has been taken up along over 2,500 lane kilometres of road length, while desilting was done along 206 kilometres of nalas. A total of 140 dilapidated buildings have been pulled down. Water stagnation has been arrested by filling up 105 locations.

Spraying, fogging, anti-larval activities, cleaning up of water tanks, parks, educational institutions, religious places, public toilets and graveyards are some other activities taken up during the drive, the note mentioned.